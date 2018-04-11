Colorado lawmakers debate proposal to let bicyclists run stop signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Lawmakers at the Colorado Capitol are discussing a proposal that would essentially allow Colorado bicyclists to ride through stop signs.

The bill has passed the state Senate and it's now in the House for consideration.

Not everyone is on the same page for this measure.

"You can yell and scream all you want `everybody this is my road and I have a right` but if we accidentally run into you, you are toast," one resident said Wednesday about the proposed law.

"It`s safer and more convenient, just better for cyclists as a whole," a bike rider we spoke with said.

