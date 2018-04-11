× Club13 recalls kratom products for Salmonella risk

DENVER — A producer of kratom pills and powders is recalling several products because of potential Salmonella contamination.

The St. Augustine, Florida-based company Club13 is recalling a variety of “Maeng Da Red” and “Maeng Da Red XS” kratom powder and capsules, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The products may have been contaminated by Salmonella, an organism that can be deadly for certain groups of people, including children and the elderly. It can also make otherwise healthy people severely ill and cause long-term health issues.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the items being recalled.

The FDA has warned people against consuming kratom, which it said functions like an opioid and is unsafe to use.

“The extensive scientific data we’ve evaluated about kratom provides conclusive evidence that compounds contained in kratom are opioids and are expected to have similar addictive effects as well as risks of abuse, overdose and, in some cases, death. At the same time, there’s no evidence to indicate that kratom is safe or effective for any medical use,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in February.

Also known as mitragyna speciosa, kratom is a plant that grows in southeast Asia.

Click here to find a full list of the Club13 kratom products included in the recall.