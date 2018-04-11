Broncos’ 2018 preseason schedule released

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — You can officially start thinking about football season again after the Broncos’ 2018 preseason schedule was announced Wednesday afternoon.

Denver will kick off the preseason at Mile High Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings Aug. 9-12. The game will see new Broncos quarterback Case Keenum playing against his former team.

The Chicago Bears will come to town to face the Broncos Aug. 16-19.

The Broncos will end preseason on the road as they travel to Washington Aug. 23-26 and then to Arizona on Aug. 30.

The specific dates and times for the preseason games will be released when the NFL announces the Broncos’ regular-season schedule later this month.