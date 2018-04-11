Brawl at Rockies game: Nolan Arenado charges mound after Padres pitcher throws near him

DENVER — A brawl ensued at the Rockies game at Coors Field on Wednesday afternoon.

The fight happened during the Rockies and Padres game when Nolan Arenado was up at bat and Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo threw a ball behind him.

Arenado immediately charged at the Padres pitcher after the ball went behind him. Perdomo threw a glove the Rockies third baseman. Arenado then threw a punch that missed Perdomo which led to a massive brawl on the field near third base.

Benches clear, punches thrown in Padres-Rockies game with Nolan Arenado and Luis Perdomo in the center of it. pic.twitter.com/6cItcDc8Td — MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2018

– Luis Perdomo throws behind Nolan Arenado

– Nolan Arenado charges the mound

– Perdomo throws his glove at Arenado

– Arenado throws a punch

– Benches clear pic.twitter.com/DhwkxkLBYD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 11, 2018

Some stuff just happened. 😬 pic.twitter.com/clyuJATZmJ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 11, 2018

Arenado, German Marquez and Gerardo Parra were all ejected for their roles in the brawl. Perdomo and A.J. Ellis were thrown out for the Padres.

Ian Desmond pinch-hit for Arenado after he was ejected.

This story is developing.