Beyond the call of duty: DPD officers recognized

DENVER -- Ten Denver Police Department officers were honored Wednesday for their kind acts by the group Citizens Appreciate Police (CAP). The non-profit recognizes outstanding work by officers who go above and beyond the call of duty.

“They’re immersed in community, serving community -- that’s a different level of service. This is uncommon across the country, and thanks to you, this is showing it is more common here in Denver than it is elsewhere," said Denver Department of Public Safety Director Troy Riggs.

One group of District 4 officers helped a family whose mother had just passed away from cancer. Sergeant Timothy Hyatt, Officer Alexis Aranda, Officer Fernando Benavides, Officer Rueban Garduño, Officer Joseph Heckenkamp, Officer Kyle McNabb, Officer Christopher Parton and Officer Christopher Valderrama donated their personal money to support the family for the Christmas Holiday. The officers went shopping and bought gifts for the family.

In addition to the presents purchased, the officers also ensured that the family had a meal large enough for 10 people so the family could gather together and celebrate Christmas the way their mother would have had them do.

Their commander, Mark Fleecs said, “As a commander, it makes me very proud of what they do. I can attest to the fact that every one of these officers that got an award today are extraordinary in the things they do. Not only are they great crime fighters, but you can see they do great things for the community as well.”

Two other officers, Alicia Martinez and Monique Sedberry, received CAP awards for helping a 15-year-old legally blind boy who was being bullied at school.

“We responded to the call and he was contemplating suicide. My partner and I met with him. We were able to get him so help. Ever since that day, we’ve been in communication with him. He’s doing really well," said officer Sedberry.

The two officers have maintained a friendship with him and have even spent their own money to buy him and his siblings backpacks, clothes and school supplies.

“I grew up in District 4, so I am glad I can give back to the community," said Officer Martinez.

The CAP board, consisting of 16 citizen volunteers, meets four times a year to review nominations, select recipients and present awards. Each award winner receives a pin that is worn on the officer's uniform and a plaque. Nominations for the CAP Award come primarily from letters to the Chief of Police from private citizens applauding officers for their actions while either on or off duty.

Nomination letters may be sent directly to Chief White at: Citizens Appreciate Police, 1331 Cherokee St, Denver, CO 80204, Attn: Chief of Police Office. Nominations can also be emailed directly to the CAP board at CAPBoardDenver@gmail.com.