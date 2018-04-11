8-year-old girl saves herself, brother by calling 911 during attempted kidnapping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An 8-year-old California girl is being praised after she saved herself and her 3-year-old brother from being kidnapped by calling 911 while inside a vehicle on Monday, KABC reported.

Malaiah Cole and her brother were in the vehicle with the air conditioning and engine running while their father went inside a hair supply store.

A woman then jumped in the vehicle and drove away. The father, Rodney Cole, said he saw the attempted kidnapping and tried to stop it.

That's when the 8-year-old girl's instincts took over by calling 911 with the cellphone her father gave her in case of an emergency.

"They said, '911, what's your emergency?' And I said, 'Me and my little brother got kidnapped.' She said, 'Can you tell us where you are? What do you see?' I said, 'I see signs that say Mexico border,'" Malaiah Cole said.

"She tried to take the phone from me, but then I moved away from her. She said, 'Give me the phone or I'm going to drive in circles and crash into the freeway wall.'"

The woman eventually was detained and the children were reunited with their father.