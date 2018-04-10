Woman killed in Highlands Ranch rollover crash identified

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A woman who was killed in an early-morning crash after nearly plowing into a Highlands Ranch home has been identified.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office said 58-year-old Teresa Hood of Highlands Ranch died in the crash just after 2 a.m.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Hood was traveling southbound on University Boulevard when she lost control of the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Hood crashed through several yards near Cresthill Lane and a fence, over a deck and hitting a tree before rolling over and coming to rest next to the side of a house off Rockhampton Way near Highlands Ranch High School.

Hood was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled for later Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.