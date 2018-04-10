Woman killed after crashing through several Highlands Ranch yards, hitting home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- A woman was killed after an early-morning crash in Highlands Ranch on Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. after a woman was traveling southbound on University Boulevard when she lost control of the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said she crashed through several yards, a fence, a deck and a tree before hitting the side of a house off Rockhampton Way.

The name and age of the woman were not released. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.