× Warnings about medical tourism

DENVER — After successfully losing 100 pounds Laura Franks traveled to Colombia in South America to save $12,000 on surgery to get rid of excess skin.

There were complications though, and she found herself alone and scared.

Franks is struggling to recover from three highly contagious infections, so serious FOX31 was not allowed into her hospital room.

She shared her story over the phone saying, “It turned into six surgeries in Colombia before begging them to release me back to the United States … because I was by myself, there’s a language barrier, it’s scary.”

Franks was eventually well enough to fly back to Denver in late March, but her doctor here found she had developed the dangerous bacterial infection MRSA and two other infections that are considered life-threatening.

She is being treated with powerful antibiotics that she says cost $10,000 a dose, and she needs four doses a day.

Because the plastic surgery was elective, the drugs that can save her are not covered by insurance.

Dr. Arlen Meyers, Chief Medical Officer of BridgeHealth warns, “If things go wrong in another country and they simply want to get back home in the hands of another provider they trust more, that could be extremely expensive.”

He says doctors abroad should be checked for licensing and any adverse judgements, but the best advice comes from personal referrals from trusted sources here in the United States. Dr. Meyers also advises, “Whether it is a family member or a friend, bring someone with you.”

He also says your primary care physician in the United States should be well aware of your plans and even consult with your doctor in the foreign country where you will have the surgery.

For more information on medical treatment abroad you can visit the Centers For Disease Control and Bridge Health.

There is a GoFundMe account established to help Franks pay for her medical bills.