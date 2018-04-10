Third suspect arrested in murder of man outside Edgewater restaurant

EDGEWATER, Colo. — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a man outside an Edgewater restaurant, police said on Tuesday.

20-year-old Devon Drizzt Howard was arrested on Tuesday. Police said they arrested 19-year-olds Caleb Joseph Vigil and Alicia Elena Valdez in connection to the death on Monday.

The Edgewater Police Department believes the three are responsible for the death of 27-year-old Andrew Jenicek.

enicek was shot and killed at 2001 Sheridan Blvd. on Thursday, police said.

Jenicek had reportedly left his car and was walking to a restaurant to pick up dinner when he was gunned down.

The motive for the shooting has not been released.

Jenicek grew up in Littleton and graduated from D’Evelyn High School. He was living in Lakewood at the time of his death.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family