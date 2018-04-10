× The rise in urban chicken farming

DENVER — Gone are the days of moving to rural communities to become farmers. Instead, more and more people living in metro areas are becoming, ‘Urban Farmers’; especially when it comes to raising chickens.

“I joined a lot of chicken groups on the internet I never thought I’d join,” a slightly embarrassed Aaron Serna admitted.

At first, Serna didn’t know a thing about chickens. But the more he researched them, the more he found himself intrigued. Same goes for Ryan Zeman.

“Chicken facts 101,” Zeman joked.

Both men started raising chickens as a way to appreciate their food more and because of the health benefits associated with it.

“We just kind of wanted to experience and be more connected to our food,” Serna said. “I think it’s something people don’t really understand the amount of energy and work that goes into making food. So it was a way for us to understand that and be more appreciative”.

The city of Denver allows a person to own up to 8 chickens. In Littleton, that number is set at 4.

Serna and Zeman plan to farm their chickens for fresh eggs, knowing they’ll taste better than store-bought ones.

The number of chickens a person can own depends solely on their community’s ordinances. So make sure to check with your local government.

CSU Extension works with people who are interested in becoming Urban Farmers by educating them. It’s in the process of updating and preparing new lessons.

