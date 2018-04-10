Strong wind to bring record high temps on Wednesday and Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The wind will be turning gusty from the west on Wednesday and Thursday with speeds at times up to 40 mph. Add to that very low humidity values and very warm temps and fire danger will be on the high side.

As a result, we have RED FLAG WARNINGS in place for all of eastern Colorado. There should be NO open burning. Any spark could quickly turn into a blaze.

#cowx a FIRE WEATHER WARNING is in place for all of eastern Colorado on Wednesday & Thursday...it will be warm & windy with low humidity...so be careful because a spark can become a blaze very quickly pic.twitter.com/4vKH00j2JN — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) April 10, 2018

Record highs are both within reach for Denver on Wednesday and Thursday. Our forecast highs are at those record levels. Wednesday's record high is 80 set in 1982. Thursday's record high is 79 from 1976.

Finally, some good news, we have a vigorous cold front coming early on Friday.

We are expecting highs in the low 40s in Denver early in the morning followed by falling temperatures through the afternoon into the low 30s.

And, there will be snow. It will be light and, at times, on and off. Light accumulation is possible with up to an inch or two across metro Denver and the Front Range.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.