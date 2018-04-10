× Some fans get out of hand during Rockies opening day

DENVER — Come rain or shine the Colorado Rockies home opener has been the unofficial kick off to spring. The cold weather Friday may have hurt attendance some, but it certainly did not curb enthusiasm.

Fire pits, food and fireball whiskey kept a lot of fans warm on opening day. With beer and spirits flowing faster than the South Platte River, it started to happen.

Intoxication, pushing, shoving, and some people getting hurt.

Denver police, already on the scene, responded quickly. The Denver Fire Department was there as well.

Shane Reinhert has been to the last nine Colorado Rockies home openers. He says the times have changed. “First two or three years I did bring the kids down. Year two I’m like we’re not bringing the kids down, year three no kids anywhere.”

We contacted the Denver Police Department and they said it was business as usual. No more or no less than other years.

One Denver patrol officer did talk to us and said opening day is worse than Saint Paddy’s Day, and New Year’s Eve put together. He said, welcome to ThunderDome.