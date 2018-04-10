Snowmass announces free summer concert series lineup

SNOWMASS, Colo. — People living in or visiting the Aspen area this summer will have plenty of opportunies to catch a free concert. Snowmass tourism announced its full lineup for its free summer concert series Tuesday.

The season begins Saturday, June 9. However, 10 of the 12 performances will be held on Thursdays. The final performance is August 16.

Bands include The Spin Doctors, Southern Drawl Band and The Drunken Hearts.

“This summer, the music lineup in Snowmass is better than ever,” said Rose Abello, the tourism director for Snowmass Tourism. “Snowmass is increasingly renowned as a music destination.”

Organizers said the concerts will be held on Fanny Hill. They will feature food and drink vendors. Thursday shows will also have a “Kid’s Zone” with face painting and hula hooping.

The area will also host Jazz Aspen Snowmass during Labor Day weekend. Lionel Richie, Jack Johnson, the Zac Brown Band and a number of other nationally recognized artists will be performing.

More information about the free shows can be found by clicking here. 2018 marks the 27th season of Snowmass Village’s free concert series.