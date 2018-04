SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A skier died in an avalanche east of Breckenridge Tuesday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s office.

The avalanche happened between the Middle Fork Swan River and Georgia Pass.

This is the second avalanche-related fatality in three days in Colorado. On Sunday, a 30-year veteran of Mountain Rescue Aspen was killed in a slide in the Maroon Bowl area.

Click here to view a map of current statewide conditions from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.