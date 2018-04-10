Rescue team recovers body of volunteer who died in Aspen avalanche

ASPEN, Colo. — The body of a longtime member of Mountain Rescue Aspen who was killed in an avalanche over the weekend was recovered Tuesday.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said members of the rescue team recovered the body of 57-year-old John Galvin.

Galvin was killed Sunday in an avalanche while he was backcountry skiing out of bounds near Aspen Highlands Ski Area.

The recovery effort was postponed two days because of dangerous conditions.

An 11-member recovering team from Mountain Rescue Aspen went into the Maroon Bowl at 8 a.m.

The Colorado Army National Guard carried four team members to the spot where Galvin’s body was located by Blackhawk helicopter, while others were at the ski resort to serve as spotters.

The recovery operation took about 75 minutes.

Galvin was a volunteer member of Aspen Mountain Rescue for 30 years. A second skier, who has not been identified, was injured in the avalanche but was able to call for help.