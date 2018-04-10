× Lakewood police ask for help finding missing 79-year-old woman

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood have asked for help locating 79-year-old Rita Le Boeuf. She hasn’t been seen since Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

The police department says she walked away from the Residences at Eaton Senior Communities, 333 South Eaton Street.

She is reportedly in good health but may have developed medical issues.

She is described as a white female, 5’4″ tall, 140 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes.

Investigators ask anyone who sees her or knows something about where she it to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7111.