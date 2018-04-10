× Major shakeup in governor’s race as Stapleton drops petition path to primary ballot

DENVER — A major development in the Colorado governor’s race took place Tuesday.

State Treasurer Walker Stapleton, a Republican candidate for governor, asked the secretary of state to disqualify the signatures he submitted to make the June primary ballot.

Stapleton’s decision came after his campaign found fraudulent behavior by the firm Stapleton hired to collect the signatures — Kennedy Enterprises.

“Today I stand before you having just delivered a letter to secretary of state Wayne Williams’ office asking him to remove me from the ballot and disqualify every single one of the signatures gathered by Kennedy enterprises – in good conscience I can’t be put on the ballot in this manner,” Stapleton said at a press conference .

“I will be filing a lawsuit against Mr. Kennedy as soon as possible,” Stapelton said.

Stapleton will now attempt to get on the ballot Saturday at the State Assembly. He will need 30 percent support of the delegates in attendance.

“I feel good about our grassroots efforts,” Stapleton said.

Many journalists across Colorado had been investigating the Stapleton signatures for days — taking a closer look at who collected the signatures and whether or not they legally resided in Colorado.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found 14 petition collectors for Stapleton who called hotels home on their voter registration forms. Being registered to vote with a hotel address is not illegal but it would have likely resulted in lawsuits if Stapleton continued going through the signature route.

Motel Castle Rock

Castle Rock

Two signature collectors used address.

Blake Hobart

OJ Vincent

Quality Inn & Suites

3910 Outlook Blvd, Pueblo

Seven signature collectors used this address.

Patricio Diaz

Christal Dames

Brandon Westbrunk

Dean Easton

Jay Harmon

Robert Davenport

Carven Exantus

Woodspring Suites

13253 East Briarwood Avenue, Centennial

Four signature collectors used this address.

John Lennon

Tiondre Robertson

Clifford Jacobs

Brandon Ushry

Trails End Motel

9025 West 63rd Avenue, Arvada

Carlo Scarsella

House in Thornton: 564 W 91st Circle



Joshua Whaley

Joshua Stinger

Terrance Despres Jr

Jason McCarthy

Jeffery Canter

Stapleton’s decision is being met with controversy from some GOP candidates, including Cynthia Coffman, who is also trying to make the June primary ballot at the assembly.

“Once again Walker Stapleton has shown his true colors. He’s proven to Colorado voters that he can’t be trusted to play by the rules,” said Attorney General Cynthia Coffman. “The truth is, Walker tried to avoid addressing Republican delegates and got tripped up in the execution of his own political strategy.”

“A candidate shouldn’t be rewarded because he couldn’t buy his way onto the ballot. Walker is stuck with the consequences of his decisions and the Colorado State Party and the Secretary of State should not be in the business of picking winners and losers by manipulating the caucus and assembly process after the fact,” Coffman said. “We all knew the rules and presumably we all abided by them. If they allow Walker Stapleton to go through the Assembly now, they are violating their obligation to the delegates to have a fair and neutral process.”

“Walker chose to hire a group of shady petitions gatherers with a notorious and sordid past,” said Coffman. “Now, in the 11th hour, he once again shows no respect for the rules, the party or Republican delegates. Now, it will be up to the delegates to decide who they trust to represent their interests in the primary elections.”