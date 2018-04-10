Larimer County authorities searching for armed and dangerous car theft suspect

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in northern Colorado are searching for a man suspected of stealing a van in Larimer County late Tuesday morning. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The incident started just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 287 and Larimer County Road 17, roughly five miles south of Loveland.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said CSP found a black pickup truck that appeared to be disabled. A male driver and female passenger were inside.

CSP figured out the vehicle had been reported stolen. When backup arrived, the driver got out of the truck and ran away with a firearm.

He then stole a white Ford Transit van with dark windows that was parked in a construction zone. Its license plate is QZF225, according to CSP.

The female passenger was detained and is being questioned, according to Trooper Lewis.

The suspect is described as a white male with red hair in his 30s. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs 180 lbs. Trooper Lewis said he was seen with a dirty shirt and a bandage on his arm. Authorities are asking anyone who sees him to call 911.

Trooper Lewis said a number of agencies are looking for the suspect. They are searching the entire area on the ground and with aircraft.