Jeep stolen during armed carjacking in Denver

DENVER — A dark gray Jeep Compass was stolen during an armed carjacking on Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident happened at the Denver Denzien apartments in the 400 block of South Cherokee Street near the Alameda RTD light rail station about 9 a.m.

Police said the Jeep was taken by a white male suspect in his 40s. No other description was released.

The Jeep has a Colorado license plate of DDO-486.

It’s not known if there were any injuries.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.