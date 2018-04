DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A woman went into labor in the middle of a parking lot Tuesday morning and there wasn’t enough time for her to get to the hospital.

A 911 dispatcher helped guide the couple guide their baby into the world. Listen to the 911 call below:

It happened at 9:11 a.m. during 911 Telecommunicators Week.

Baby Jaden Flores weighed in at 7 lbs., 7 oz. He along with mom Adrianna Alvarez and dad Saul Flores were doing well Tuesday night.