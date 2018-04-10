× FOX31 Problem Solvers awarded 2 Humane Society Genesis Awards

DENVER — The FOX31 Problem Solvers are the proud recipients of two Genesis Awards from The Humane Society of the United States for excellent work in the category of Outstanding Local News Series.

The FOX31 Problem Solver team of investigative reporter Chris Halsne, video journalist/editor Isaias Medina and investigative producer Chris Koeberl conceptualized, produced, shot and reported on two powerful animal-related stories that earned FOX31 the two Genesis Awards: Cyanide Bombs and Unsanctioned Horse Racing Exposed.

Cyanide Bombs investigated the use of poison-ejecting devices that were used on public lands to control predator coyotes. These lethal bombs severely injured a young Idaho boy and killed their family dog. The investigation led to a judge’s ruling to ban the use of these devices on Colorado public lands.

Watch the story here

Unsanctioned Horse Racing Exposed looked into dangerous conditions and rampant gambling connected to “match-races” in Deer Trail, Colorado. Part of the investigation included uncovering illegal doping and abuse of the horses themselves.

Watch the story here

“The media has picked up on the public’s insatiable appetite for stories about animals and how they need our help,” said Kitty Block, acting president and CEO of The Humane Society of The United States. “We applaud their contributions to raising awareness, for celebrating the human- animal bond and for helping us drive real change for animals.”

The Genesis Awards, presented by The Humane Society of the United States, are annually awarded to recognize work that

calls attention to a variety of critical animal related issues. There are 30 total awards given in 2018.

“Our FOX31 Problem Solvers are committed to serving our community through in-depth, detailed and experienced investigative reporting,” said Joan Barret, Vice President & General Manager of KDVR-TV. “The stories that were honored with these awards are great examples of that commitment. We are proud of our team and will continue to serve our Colorado community through our Problem Solvers’ investigations.”