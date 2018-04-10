Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who: American Liver Foundation

What: Flavors: A Culinary Experience

When: Thursday, May 17th from 5:30-8:30pm

Where: The Hangar at Stanley (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is proud to support this year’s Flavors event presented by our partners at American Liver Foundation. Join Ken Clark as he emcees an elegant, tasty evening for a good cause.

Flavors of Denver is a unique annual fundraising event that brings 20 of the area’s top chefs together to offer signature cuisine to a limited number of guests in an intimate and exclusive setting. Each chef creates a personal menu and prepares a four-course meal, complete with beverage pairings, for a table of 10 guests. The gala opens with a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres prepared by locally talented catering company including a silent auction and olive oil pull. The chefs design the table setting to reflect both the restaurant cuisine and the chef’s personal flair.

Unleash your inner “foodie” and experience a distinct evening of dining while helping to fund the research, education, and advocacy efforts of the American Liver Foundation.

for more information and to purchase tickets, click here.