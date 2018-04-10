Denver police searching for sexual assault suspect

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man suspected in two sexual assault incidents late last month. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Johnny Dewayne Harris, 48, is wanted for kidnapping, sexually assaulting and menacing a woman on March 26.

Harris is also suspected of assaulting, menacing and attempting to sexually assault a woman on March 27.

Police said Harris is a registered sex offender. They described him as a transient.

Anyone who knows where Harris might be is asked to call 911.