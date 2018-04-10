18-year-old seriously injured in crash with semitruck in Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A teenager was seriously injured in a crash involving a semitruck in Highlands Ranch on Tuesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Highway 85 near Brandon Drive, just south of C-470.

The 18-year-old male driver of a Honda Civic was seriously injured and taken to Littleton Adventist Hospital, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The 38-year-old driver of the semitruck was not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours as crews cleaned up a fuel spill from the semitruck.

The names of the drivers were not released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.