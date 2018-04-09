× Yoga on the Rocks

CorePower Yoga will return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for its sixth annual Yoga On The Rocks series. Over the course of four Saturdays, CorePower Yoga will host sunrise power vinyasa classes for up to 8,000 attendees, combining its intensely physical, yet mindful workout with the beautiful backdrop of the iconic venue. CPY 4-Packs and single session tickets will be available Saturday, April 14 at https://www.corepoweryoga.com/yoga-events/yoga-rocks.

CorePower’s Yoga On The Rocks classes will take place July 28, August 4, August 11 and August 18 at 7:00 a.m. The 60-minute power vinyasa sessions will be taught by instructors Tunde Borrego and Raj Seymour, Beryl Fanslow, Derise Anjanette and Kacey Kingry and Kelly Wilson, respectively.

Season passes will be available for $116 beginning April 7. CPY 4-Packs with access to all four sessions will be available for $52, and individual sessions for $14. This year, CorePower Yoga is teaming up with Yoga Foster – an organization that is empowering educators with yoga and mindfulness tools to create healthier, happier classrooms. One dollar from every CorePower Yoga on the Rocks ticket sale will go to Yoga Foster. Attendance is limited to 2,000 people per class and tickets are only available online, so interested yogis are strongly encouraged to purchase passes as soon as possible before they sell out. For more information on CorePower Yoga and Yoga On The Rocks, please visit https://www.corepoweryoga.com/yoga-events/yoga-rocks.