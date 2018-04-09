Warm and windy days ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was nice to see all the snow in the Colorado mountains over the weekend. And, while it didn't last long, it was also nice to get the rain & snow showers early on Monday in Denver and along the Front Range. The reason...we have a dry and windy outlook ahead that will keep fire danger across eastern Colorado on the high side.

So, look for mainly sunny skies on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday. Temperatures will quickly jump into the 70s tomorrow and could approach 80 degrees on by midweek. Record highs will be in reach with Wednesday's record high at 80 degrees from 1982 & Thursday's high set in 1976 at 79 degrees.

So, the combination of high temperatures, strong wind & low humidity will mean fire weather watches & warnings will be possible each day.

We do have are only chance for mountain snow & eastern Colorado rain showers coming on Friday with a cold front. The chance for rain in Denver is low. And, due to the cold front it will be another windy day to end out the work week. We are expecting temperatures to dip to about 50 degrees in the metro before warming again late in the weekend and early next week.

