Veteran takes inaugural nonstop flight from Denver to Paris 74 years after D-Day

DENVER -- The Mile High City now has a french connection as the first ever nonstop flight from Denver to Paris lifts off Monday.

Discount carrier Norwegian is getting passengers to the city of lights for as little as $200 each way.

There are a lot of important people ready to take flight on this very first non-stop from Denver to Paris, but none as important as 97-year-old Steven Melnikoff, who is making a return trip to France 74 years after he first went there.

Steve stormed the beaches at Normandy, France on June 6, 1944. He earned three Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts during World War II.

He's headed back to France with a Denver charity called 'The Greatest Generations Foundation' to help with planning for next year's 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Melnikoff is one of a couple hundred passengers boarding the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on it's inaugural flight from Denver to Charles deGalle airport.

The rock bottom priced flight tickets are available if you're flexible with time and date.