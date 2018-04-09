The Mission Ballroom: New 60,000 square foot music venue planned for RiNo in 2019

DENVER — A new music venue is coming to Denver in summer 2019.

The Mission Ballroom will open in summer 2019 and accommodate anywhere from 2,200 to 3,950 guests, concert promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountain announced on Monday.

The venue will be 60,000 square feet and feature a moving stage along with state-of-the-art sound and lights. The Mission will also offer both a dance floor and rising rows so concertgoers have options to sit or stand.

“We blended the ballroom experience on the floor with a tiered-riser configuration similar to Red Rocks. Beyond offering incredible sight lines, this design creates the finest sonic experience that Colorado concertgoers expect and deserve,” said Don Strasburg, co-president for AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, in a press release on Monday.

It will be located on Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd streets as part of a new 14-acre mixed use project by Denver-developers Westfield Company called North Wynkoop.

AEG currently produces concerts at the Bluebird Theater, the Gothic Theatre, the Ogden Theatre, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Pepsi Center and Fiddler’s Green.