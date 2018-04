Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring means flowers, warmer days and some great salads at one our favorite places The Cheesecake Factory. Here to tell us more about their Vegan Cobb Salad was Chris Larson, the General manger at the Cheesecake Factory in Littleton. Oh and they brought our favorite cheesecake too. They now have more than 30 flavors.

You can find out more information and your closest location at the Cheesecakefactory.com