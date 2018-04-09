It's always nice when a school teacher gets to hear "thank you" from one of their students, and last week some lucky teachers got to hear dozens. Once again. Joana hosted Teacher Appreciation Night for students and teachers from Legend High School and Chapparal High. Students from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints wrote tributes to their teachers and Joana got to read them aloud at a special dinner. Thank you to Linda Murri Photography for taking pictures at the event.
Teacher Appreciation Night 2018
-
Parents, students say there is culture of racism at private high school in Arvada
-
Former Columbine principal Frank DeAngelis: Stoneman Douglas must redefine normal
-
Married Pennsylvania teachers accused of sexually abusing student
-
Denver East High School volunteer arrested, accused of smoking marijuana with students
-
California teacher who called military ‘lowest of our low’ is fired
-
-
Teacher who allegedly forced student to stand for Pledge of Allegiance charged with child abuse, assault
-
Denver preschool teacher missing after going cross-country skiing
-
Teacher killed in Florida massacre left fiancee funeral instructions in case he died in a school shooting
-
Boulder substitute teacher investigated for failing to follow lockdown procedures
-
Critics across partisan divide assail Florida’s new gun law
-
-
Florida students return to school 2 weeks after deadly shooting
-
Smoky Hill High School English teacher accused of sexually assaulting former student
-
Trump suggests he and governors would’ve rushed Florida school