Survivor of triple shooting speaks out from hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER --- The only survivor of a triple shooting outside of a Denver community event center is speaking out from her hospital bed.

The victim was shot while inside her car in the parking lot of the Eritrean community center, near Leetsdale Drive and Monaco Parkway, at 3:30 a.m. on January 28th.

“I honestly thought that I was going to die right there,” Nae Jones said.

Jones recalls the terrifying night a bullet ripped through her body. The bullet is still lodged in her spine.

“It passed my lungs and went straight to my spine, so I’m lucky,” Jones said.

Jones was dropping off a friend at the community center; it’s a spot known to many as a nightclub. While she was sitting in her car – gunshots rang out.

911 Dispatch Tapes: “We need at least one more ambulance out here we’ve got multiple parties down.””

“I was praying. I was just asking God to protect my kids and my family,” Jones said.

Two of Jones’ friends, Rocca Guyton and Kendrick Shaw, were killed that night. Jones heard an argument but said motive is unclear.

“I know there was a big party bus there. That place was really packed you never know what was going on. Like in there or if it led outside.”

This violence has left the mother of four, bound to a wheelchair. She is now paralyzed from the chest down.

“Every day when I wake up, I try to move my legs… Doctors don’t want to take the bullet from my spine. It’s a 50-50 chance if they try to take it out, my arms won’t work.”

Jones’s cousin gave her a pair of sneakers that she has sitting on the ledge in her hospital room. While they may look like just an ordinary pair of shoes, they are Jones’ source of motivation. She is determined to work through the obstacles.

“I look at them a lot because hopefully I’ll be walking one day. There’s a reason why I am still alive, why I survived, and it’s for my kids… so that’s my focus now.”

Denver Police told FOX 31 they are continuing to work this case. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

Jones has started a go fund me page to help with her medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/zwewpd-recovery-help