Student arrested with gun on campus at Ponderosa High School

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they received some information via Text-A-Tip Monday that a student at Ponderosa High School was possibly dealing drugs and had a gun in her vehicle.

School resource officers and school administration immediately began an investigation based on the information provided.

The vehicle of the student mentioned was searched and a handgun was found inside the vehicle.

The 18-year old student, Margaret Goeldner, was taken into custody on school grounds and is being booked into a detention facility on charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds, juvenile in possession of a handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It is because of situations like this that the Sheriff’s Office said they provide the option of Text-A-Tip, an anonymous reporting system, that students can utilize to report crime directly to us and the school district.