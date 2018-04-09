Snowpack update: Are we still behind after our big weekend storm?

Colorado’s mountains saw a big round of snow over the weekend bringing totals over two feet for many ski areas over the past three days. This was enough snowfall to improve our snowpack numbers but not enough to catch us up to the average.

Here’s some of the three day totals from local ski resorts:

As of today, Colorado is at 72 percent of average. On average, April 9th (today) is the peak of our snowfall and as of today, Colorado is still 28 percent behind the average. Unless we get a big system in the next few weeks, it is most likely all downhill from here for the most part.

In the graph below, the dark blue line is Colorado’s snowpack trend for the 2017/2018 winter season. We are still very far behind average (in the red) and are behind previous years.

The good news is that northern Colorado in the North Platte River Basin area is at 100 percent of average. The South Platte Basin falls close behind at 92 percent of average. These areas have done significantly better in terms of snowfall than southern Colorado.

The driest basins are the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas, and San Juan that are only at 42 percent of average. The Upper Rio Grande area is only at 43 percent of average.

This map is very telling of our winter weather pattern this year that favored the northern Rockies and brought less precipitation to the south.

Our current Colorado reservoir storage is at 114 percent of average meaning that we still have enough water supply heading into the growing season although our snowpack is behind. We will still need help from mother nature in the coming weeks in order to keep reservoir levels high enough heading into summer.

In the next ten days, the mountains have a shot to see two more rounds of snow. One moves in on Friday and Saturday and another next Tuesday. They do not look as significant as what we saw over the weekend but at this point we will take what we can get.

