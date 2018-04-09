Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have kids and love dogs “Seargent Stubby: An American Hero” is a must see movie. Sargent Stubby was an American Hero from Colorado! The Animal Farm Foundation is partnering with the movie to raise money to support the ending of decimation for dogs and their people. Nanette Martin, the Founder of Shelter me Photography, joined us to explain more

10 % of ticket sales to Seargent Stubby on April 13th will be donated to the Animal Farm Foundation.

For more Info head to Animalfarmfoundation.org