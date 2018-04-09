× Rescue volunteer killed in Aspen avalanche identified

ASPEN, Colo. — The Pitkin County Sheriff has identified the man killed in an avalanche near Aspen Sunday. 57-year-old John Galvin lived in Roaring Fork Valley, Colorado. He was a 30-year veteran of Mountain Rescue Aspen.

“John helped save lives of hundreds of visitors and locals who were in need while injured or stranded in our mountains. John will be missed by all on our team and in our community,” said MRA President Justin Hood.

Galvin and a skiing partner were heading uphill on skis in an area known as the Maroon Bowl when the avalanche started. The partner was injured but survived the avalanche and used a cell phone to call for help.

Authorities said Galvin likely hit a tree while caught in the slide. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

“John was a dedicated and professional public safety volunteer who unselfishly gave his time to our community over 30 years,” said Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo.

Conditions have prevented crews from entering the avalanche zone. Authorities are working with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and the Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol to determine when they can safely recover Galvin’s body.