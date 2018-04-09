Report: living near oil and gas wells could increase risk of cancer, other health problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study led by Colorado School of Public Health, says people living near oil and gas facilities may be at higher risk of cancer and other diseases. “People living near these oil and gas wells have the potential for having higher risks of health effects,” said Lisa McKenzie, lead author of the report.

The study found that people living near those facilities along Colorado’s Northern Front Range may be exposed to hazardous air pollutants, including carcinogens like benzene. Researchers found the lifetime cancer risk of those living within 500 feet of a well was eight times higher than the EPA’s upper level risk threshold.

Researchers at the Colorado School of Public Health worked with Boulder County Public Health, CU Boulder, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the University of California Irvine. They say the health implications include more than cancer. “Neurological effects, developmental effects and hematological effect,” said McKenzie.

Colorado law requires a new oil and gas well to be 500 feet from a residence and 1,000 feet from high occupancy buildings like schools and hospitals. But the study’s lead author questions if those regulations are strong enough to protect people from exposure. She has questions for the industry and regulators. “How do they limit or reduce those emissions, and also show that those emissions are reduced?”

But Dan Haley, President and CEO of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association has a different viewpoint and offered this response. “While this study looks at exposures inside 500 feet, it is important to note that Colorado’s oil and gas setback rules actually begin at 500 feet and increase from there. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) recently analyzed 10,000 air samples of oil and gas operation at 500 feet or greater and concluded that there is ‘no substantial or moderate evidence for any health effects.’ Dr. Lisa McKenzie, lead author of the report, has participated in other inflammatory analysis that has been disavowed by state health officials and has even been described as misleading. Notably, the full analysis of this report is currently locked behind a paywall and is not even publicly available.”