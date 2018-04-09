Paula’s Picks- Mountain Mixology with REI Co-Op & Copper Mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Learn from the team of REI and certified mixologist on how to incorporate your favorite spirits with items found in nature located at a handmade snow-bar in the great outdoors. This class will be sure to take your artistry to the next level as we snowshoe into the forest around Copper Mountain to discover a whole new world of mixing drinks. Paula had to check it out for herself!

