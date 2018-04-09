Learn from the team of REI and certified mixologist on how to incorporate your favorite spirits with items found in nature located at a handmade snow-bar in the great outdoors. This class will be sure to take your artistry to the next level as we snowshoe into the forest around Copper Mountain to discover a whole new world of mixing drinks. Paula had to check it out for herself!
Paula’s Picks- Mountain Mixology with REI Co-Op & Copper Mountain
