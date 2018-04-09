One suspect still sought in murder of man walking to Edgewater restaurant

EDGEWATER, Colo. — Two people have been arrested and one person is still sought in the murder of a man who was walking to an Edgewater restaurant on Thursday night, police said on Monday.

Police said they have arrested 19-year-olds Caleb Joseph Vigil and Alicia Elena Valdez in connection to the murder. A third suspect, 20-year-old Devon Drizzt Howard, is still sought by police.

The news comes after police said on Sunday that they located the vehicle involved in the murder.

Police believe the three are responsible for the murder of 27-year-old Andrew Jenicek.

Jenicek was shot and killed at 2001 Sheridan Blvd. on April 5. Jenicek had reportedly left his car and was walking to a restaurant to pick up dinner when he was gunned down.

The motive for the shooting has not been released.

Jenicek grew up in Littleton and graduated from D’Evelyn High School. He was living in Lakewood at the time of his death.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.