Nearing record high temperatures this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures will begin a warm-up Tuesday afternoon that will be carried toward potential record high setting temperatures by Thursday.

Record highs will be in reach with 78-degrees Wednesday; the record high is 80 degrees from 1982.

79 is forecast for Thursday, that will tie the record high set in 1976.

Sections of the mountains will be in the 60s by Thursday, 70s for the Western Slope, and 80s to low 90s possible over the southeastern plains from near Lamar and La Junta to Pueblo.

Denver has only been in the 70s five times this year, the warmest being 74 degrees on the 2nd of April.

This is the warmest weather the area has had since late November. On the 27th, Denver had a high of 81 degrees.