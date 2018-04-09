× Morning rain, snow showers to start off the work week, with major warm up ahead

A few isolated rain and snow showers will be possible to start the work day on Monday. Expect this chance to continue through around lunchtime, with afternoon clearing. Monday will be the coolest day of the work week, with highs topping off in the upper 50s.

High pressure will build across the southwest United States through the middle of the week, bringing in warm air to Colorado. Highs will jump 10 to 15 degrees above average, hitting the upper 70s. A few low 80s will be possible for the eastern plains by Wednesday afternoon. With the warmth comes some strong wind, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour through the upcoming work week.

Changes will return by Friday, as a cold front will bring in the chance for mountain snow and rain across the Front Range. Temperatures will also take a hit, dropping into the 50s to end the week.

Conditions will clear out in time for the weekend, with sunshine returning for Saturday. Temperatures will remain on the cool side, with highs in the mid-50s for Saturday and Sunday.

