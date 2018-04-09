Inmates plot escape via tunnels at Chafee County jail

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — An escape plot by inmates at Chaffee County Detention Facility was foiled Saturday after deputies received word of the plan.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office didn’t elaborate on how they received the information but further investigation revealed that the inmates planned their escape to take place over the same weekend by use of a tunneling system that they had reportedly dug at the detention facility.

Additional staff was called in and the facility was placed on lock-down and a search of the jail was performed.

The search turned up a discovery that an attempt was being made to remove part of the ventilation system, causing a large amount of damage to an isolated pod within the jail.

By acting immediately and by way of discovering this damage a possible escape was thwarted by inmates housed in this pod, a statement from the Sheriff’s office read.

An investigation into this attempt continues and inmates may face escape charges.