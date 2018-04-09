‘Grease’ returns to theaters for 40th anniversary

DENVER — “Grease” has returned to theaters to celebrate the movie’s 40th anniversary.

The classic film, originally released in the summer of 1978, stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as high school seniors during the 1950s. The soundtrack was 1978’s second-best selling album.

Theaters around Colorado will be screening the movie on Wednesday, April 11 and Saturday, April 14.

The event includes “exclusive commentary” from a Turner Classic Movies host, according to Fathom Events, the company organizing the screenings.

“Grease” is just one of several favorite films returning to theaters this year. Others include “Big,” “The Big Lebowski” and “South Pacific.”

Metro-area movie theaters showing the film include Denver Pavilions Stadium 15, AMC 24 in Highlands Ranch and Century 16 Bel Mar in Lakewood. Click here to find nearby showtimes.