Denver’s 1st ‘activated’ alley opens

DENVER — Denver is welcoming its first ever ‘activated’ alleyway this week. It’s a piece of art, that’s turned an old alley into a creative walking path with all sorts of unique things.

“The Dairy Block interactive alley is for everyone in Denver to come down and have some fun,” said Lyle Pierson, a member of the Dairy Block.

The alley is located on the Dairy Block, in between 18th and 19th streets near Wazee and Blake.

“The people are just so happy to see Denver has something like this,” Pierson said.

The Dairy Block was once home to Windsor Dairy in the 1800s. These days, it’s a micro-district located in the heart of Lower Downtown (LoDo).

“[It] is one of the most interesting places I’ve ever been to,” he said.

What used to be an old, run-down alley is now popping with colorado and life!

It doesn’t matter which way you look, the piece from the past now has a futuristic and artsy look to it.

Dangling up above, you’ll discover old milk bottles now operating as lights.

On the ground, you’ll find plenty of inspirational and funny quotes etched into certain blocks.

“If you look at the barrels on the walls and turn them around they’ll play different music and the lights change,” said Pierson. “If you go down our Blake’s Passage and step on our lights that are on the ground they’ll change colors and they can even do a pattern of their own if you tap on them a couple times.”

From start to finish, the project will have taken 4 years to complete; with 2 years of construction.

The Dairy Block now serves as office, retail and hospitality space. It includes several bars and restaurants you can access from the alley.

“[People] can’t believe Denver has something like this,” Pierson added.

To learn more about the ‘new’ Dairy Block, select play on the video above and watch Kevin Torres’ Unique 2 Colorado series. If you have a story idea that’s Unique 2 Colorado, message Kevin Torres on Facebook.