Denver police chief will not be punished for failing to turn over letter

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said on Monday that Denver Police Chief Robert White not be disciplined after reviewing two cases involving the chief.

One of the cases involved an accident that White was in with a hit and run driver in September and the other was related to an open records response in May 2016.

“The questions in front of me were straightforward: Did the Chief willingly withhold records from an open records request for a letter, should he have opened an investigation into the concerns expressed in that letter, and did he violate department policies? Based on the information I received, the answers to these questions are no,” Hancock wrote in a letter to the police department.

White and Deputy Chief Matt Murray are accused of failing to turn over a letter to the Denver Police Protective Association in 2016.

The letter, written by then-Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey, criticized the arrests of a Denver police officer and a metro-area woman for an alleged sex crime that the Denver District Attorney’s Office felt didn’t occur.

The law firm billed the city more than $87,000 but wasn’t allowed to reach a conclusion.

Instead it was directed to hand over its report to the Denver Sheriff’s Department of Conduct Review which forwarded its investigation to the executive director of public safety, Troy Riggs.

Riggs then made a recommendation to the mayor who again has concluded that there will be no discipline.