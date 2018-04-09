Daybreak Delights: Lemon Curd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grated zest of 1 Lemon

1/2 cup Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

1 cup Granulated Sugar

4 Large Eggs

1 Large Egg Yolk

12 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter cu into pieces

Place the sugar in a medium bowl and grate the zest of the lemon into it, using a fine rasp. Rub the zest into the sugar with your hands.

Strain the Lemon juice into a medium nonreactive saucepan. Add the eggs, egg yolk, butter and sugar mixture. Whisk to combine, and cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until the mixture thickens.

*Be sure to whisk all over the bottom and the edges. At the first sign of a boil remove from heat and strain mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a glass bowl. Cover and chill for at least two hours or until ready to serve. Press a piece of plastic wrap to the top of the custard to avoid it forming a skin. Use or Serve with in 4 days. Enjoy

