Broomfield family sues two Kansas hospitals for son’s paralyzing stroke

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- The parents of a 6-year-old boy partially paralyzed after a sudden stroke are suing two Kansas hospitals they say are to blame.

Kevin and Kelli Morgan say they were at church when their son Dorian started complaining of a searing pain in the back of his head.

"It was terrifying. He started screaming, like crazy screaming. He had been fine. He was in Sunday school doing an art project when it happened," said his mother Kelli.

The Morgans rushed their son to an emergency room at Wichita hospital where he was diagnosed with strep throat, given antibiotics, and sent home. His parents say they were troubled, fearing something much more serious was wrong.

"I left feeling I was not heard. I left feeling like I was not listened to," Kelli Morgan said. "I just kept pressuring. I just kept saying over and overthis can't be strep throat'."

At home, Dorian's symptoms grew worse, so the Morgans loaded him back into the car and rushed him to another hospital where he was admitted for observation. Several hours later, he suffered a sudden stroke.

It turns out Dorian had a brain tumor cutting off blood flow to his brain. His family is now suing both hospitals, claiming negligence for the misdiagnosis and for failing to conduct necessary tests they believe could have prevented the stroke.

"Frustrating doesn't begin to describe it," said Kevin Morgan. "I've never felt this angry in my life," added Kelli.

The Morgan family moved to Colorado so Dorian could receive cancer treatments at Children's Hospital Colorado. He is now cancer free.

However, doctors don't know if Dorian will ever walk again on his own. He's partially paralyzed on his right side and has difficulty speaking.

His family is seeking $75,000 in damages as well as punitive damages.

"We don't know what the rest of his life looks like now and we need to make sure he's taken care of and we also don't want this to happen to someone else," the couple said.

Neither of the hospitals have commented on the lawsuit.