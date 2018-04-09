Watch: ‘Birth cam’ set up to watch pregnant giraffes at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Forget April the Giraffe! Even though April captivated the world with her live-streamed pregnancy and eventual birth, we have animal internet stars in the making right here in Colorado.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs has launched a temporary “birth cam” as two giraffes are are on the brink of giving birth within weeks of each other.

The mother giraffes are due to have their babies toward the end of April or beginning of May but, as all parents know, sometimes babies can come when you least expect it.

That said, the camera will be up and running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The zoo notes that the activity in the pregnancy stall typically spikes between 4 p.m. and 9 a.m.

During daytime hours, the two moms-to-be will typically be with the rest of the herd, until there are signs of the actual birthing process. Some other giraffes visiting the stall during the day, or keepers tending to it, said a statement from the zoo.

The giraffes will still be visible overnight thanks to night vision and small lights installed in the area.

You can keep track of moms Muziki and Laikipia all the way up until the day of their babies’ birthdays.