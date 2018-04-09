Big & Rich, Sheryl Crow among summer performers at Hudson Gardens

LITTLETON, Colo. — Warm weather is around the corner, and one of the metro area’s popular outdoor concert venues just announced its summer lineup. Littleton’s Hudson Gardens will host sixteen performances throughout the season.

Artists coming to the venue near downtown Littleton include Sheryl Crow, Big & Rich and Third Eye Blind. Toto, Kenny Loggins and UB40 are also listed among the performers.

“This incredible lineup spans seven decades of American music and encompasses a vast range of influences,” Hudson Gardens said in a press release.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here beginning April 16 for Hudson Gardens members and April 23 for the general public.

Hudson Gardens’ summer concert season kicks off June 10 and concludes Sept. 2. Concerts on July 3 and 4 include fireworks.