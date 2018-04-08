Woman steals vehicle, hits building, injures 2 people at Boulder gas station

BOULDER, Colo. –Boulder police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle, hit a building, and injured two people at a Boulder gas station on Sunday morning.

The incident happened at the Conoco gas station at the intersection of Baseline Road and Mohawk Drive at 8:25 a.m. when a man left his keys inside a 2006 blue Nissan Xterra.

While inside the store, he saw a woman get inside the car and started driving, police said. The man ran outside to try and stop her.

The victim grabbed the suspect who put the car into reverse and dragged the victim across the parking lot, according to police.

The woman also hit another individual in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious bodily injuries and the other victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment, police said.

Boulder police describe the suspect as a “heavy-set Hispanic woman” between 30 and 35 years old who was wearing all dark clothing.

The vehicle has Washington license plate 28ATK and sustained rear end damage, a broken passenger tail light, and a shattered rear window during the incident, police said.

It was last seen driving eastbound on Baseline Road towards Foothills Parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-441-3384 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).